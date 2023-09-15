Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry Analysis, Development and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The minimal residual disease testing market will power at a rate of 15.1% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 3,570.1 million by 2030.



This development of the industry can be mostly credited to the increasing incidence of hematological menaces and solid tumors.



Furthermore, the increasing healthcare spending, along with the increasing private and government investments in minimal residual disease research, will power the growth of the market in the years to come.



Next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction are the commonly used methods for minimal residual disease testing, for the reason that they offer faster and more-precise results as opposed to others.



Furthermore, companies are concentrating on the expansion of innovative and cutting-edge assays that will make use of these techniques.



North America led the industry, with a share of about 45%, in 2022, as a result of the high R&D investments, increasing acceptance of tech advanced solutions, existence of key players, and large count of testing facilities.



APAC will grow the fastest in the years to come in the future. This growth can be credited to the growing incidence of lymphoma and leukemia, increasing spending of the government on the healthcare infra, obtainability of clinical labs, and easy access to novel diagnostic technologies.



Moreover, survival rates have significantly increased in the past few years, mostly as a result of the progressions in the treatment, the effectiveness of which hinge on on stage of the cancer. ‘



The growing incidence of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, the requirement for minimal residual disease testing solution will continue to grow in the years to come.



