Mobile Medical Imaging Services Industry Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

In 2022, the mobile medical imaging services market was worth around USD 14,321.5 million, and it is projected to advance at a 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, hitting 24,344.0 million in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. This can be credited to the mounting frequency of chronic diseases and the growing quantity of diagnostic imaging centers.



In 2022, the mobile X-ray category generated the highest revenue share, approximately 30%, mainly because of several supportive initiatives, rising expenditure, and guidelines of government bodies to advance radiography services.



The advantages of digital X-ray systems, including quick processing, speed and accuracy, and considerably greater patient screening volumes, have supported their acceptance. This has forced companies to focus more on product growth and innovation. With quality diagnostic images, such systems allow radiologists to address an extensive variety of health conditions.



In the coming few years, the MRI category is projected to witness the highest CAGR, of above 7%, armed by the increasing incidence of multiple sclerosis and brain wounds.



The acceptance of numerous enhanced technologies, including superconducting magnets, visualization software, and open MRI, in diagnostic centers, is fuelling the growth of the category.



By the end of the decade, the adult patient category is projected to hold the largest share, of approximately 60%, and the category is also set to show the highest CAGR, of approximately 8%, in the coming few years.



This can be credited to the growing occurrence of chronic illnesses, including cancer, CVDs, GI, endocrinal, and neurological syndromes, in adults. Chronic illnesses are long-term health situations that mainly distress aged people and, commonly, have no cure.



In 2022, the home healthcare category held a considerable revenue share, of approximately 30%, the category is also expected to experience the highest CAGR, of approximately 7%, in the coming few years.



This is mainly because of the numerous government steps to toughen the remote patient monitoring environment.



Home healthcare services' main emphasis on monitoring also guarantees the wellbeing of individuals fighting serious illnesses. Mobile devices allow imaging services to be offered to patients with restricted space and capital. Mobile X-rays and ultrasounds can be utilized to offer diagnoses to individuals at their house, which is particularly more helpful for aged people.



In 2022, North America led the mobile medical imaging services market, with a worth of approximately USD 6.5 billion. This can be credited to the existence of a huge number of key players in the U.S. the region has a higher rate of acceptance of mobile medical imaging services in comparison to any other region.



Hence, the mounting frequency of chronic diseases and the growing quantity of diagnostic imaging centers will drive the mobile medical imaging services industry.



