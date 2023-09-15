Raj Karan's new song, Use & Throw, to be out soon

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Get Ready to dance to Raj Karan's new hit, Use & Throw. From an early age, the talented hip hop rapper and music artist became fascinated by the international scene of hip-hop, and it hadn't been very long before he found his own enthusiasm for writing lyrics. He astonished his university audience with his incredible rap skills during an exciting event when he was just nineteen years old.



But wait, there's more! Raj Karan has several wonderful news to share! He is about to release his new track, Use & Throw, which is likely to be a smash success. This great artist has recently collaborated on some wonderful tracks," making fans excited to see what the musical artist, Raj Karan has in mind for them this time.



Raj Karan announced the title of this highly awaited single in an interview. It's clear that this song holds an important place in his soul, especially since he recalled writing it in college. Raj Karan further noted that until 10th grade, academics were not his strongest points - music ended up being his genuine interest.



So mark your calendars and ready to be fascinated by Raj Karan's new single. He continues to captivate fans with his distinctive voice and infectious love with every new release. Keep your ears towards further updates from this emerging talented artist.



