Email And Postal Marketing Firm Pathfinder Direct Celebrates 18 Years In The Business

Over the years, Pathfinder Direct has worked with more than 100 clients, including some of the largest automotive brands, restaurants, and international nonprofit organizations. According to Ciosek, email is one of the most important channels for marketing, with 95% of online consumers using email, and 91% of consumers reporting that they check their email at least once a day. Pathfinder Direct's data shows that 64% of decision-makers read their email via mobile devices, and, for every $1 spent on email marketing, there is an average return on investment of $44.25, which is 122% higher than any other medium.

“In sharp contrast to social media, email marketing has proven time and time again to be the most effective marketing channel for brands,” Ciosek says.“Email ranks as one of the most preferred digital marketing platforms for brand interaction and 75% of online shoppers are either somewhat or very likely to open emails from brands.”

Pathfinder Direct's database has around 350 different lifestyle categories and data points, allowing clients to select a particular audience for their email marketing campaigns down to the granular level. It works with clients and their advertising/marketing agencies in launching extensive campaigns. For example, an automotive company coming out with a new model may request for a list composed of people that are 25 to 45 years old, make $100,000 a year or more, and have their own home, as these are the people who are most likely to buy a new car.

As part of its email marketing services, Pathfinder Direct will test the client's email copy and, once approved, will deploy the campaign. After that, it will provide the client with extensive data, such as how many people opened the email and how many opted out. It also provides email append services, where it completes its client's database with deficient data by providing email addresses, phone numbers, and addresses.

Pathfinder Direct also works with physical addresses for postal marketing campaigns, and it ensures the accuracy of these addresses by running them against the National Change of Address (NCOA) database. Clients are able to pinpoint target their campaigns, selecting by geographical location, lifestyle and online buying habits, delivering robust results. Pathfinder Direct has survey data for each consumer, providing information about the products and services they are more receptive to.

Ciosek says that Pathfinder Direct's data is compliant withfederal regulations, and it ensures that every person in its database has consented to provide their information. It also makes sure that the data is secure and confidential, with only the intended recipients having access. The company also plans to soon expand into SMS/text message marketing, within the year.

“We've spent the past 18 years building up an impressive marketing database, which has made millions of dollars for our clients,” Ciosek says.“What sets Pathfinder Direct apart from the bigger marketing data firms is that we're fast and we're small enough to not have to deal with all the corporate red tape. We get things done very quickly, and our knowledge of the market, the consumers, and the businesses is unparalleled. We are looking forward to elevating our business offering in the coming years, helping our clients' marketing campaigns reach new heights.”

