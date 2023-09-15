Storagevault Announces Quarterly Dividend For Q3 2023

StorageVault owns and operates 240 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 209 of these locations pover 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.5 million rentable square feet on 675 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

