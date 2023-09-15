SiDilation Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The sidilation devices market size is expected to reach $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%, as per TBRC's“SiDilation Devices Global Market Report 2023.”

The growth in the sidilation devices market results from rising sinusitis cases, with North America projected to lead in market share. Key players include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OlymCorporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

SiDilation Devices Market Segments

.By Product: Balloon SiDilation Devices, Endoscopes, Functional Endoscopic SiSurgery (FESS) Instruments Set, SiStents or Implants, Other Products

.By Procedure: Standalone, Hybrid

.By Application: Adult, Pediatric

.By End User: Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global sidilation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sidilation devices are medical devices designed to expand or open the sipassages, promoting better airflow and drainage and reducing symptoms associated with siblockage. These devices treat varisiconditions, such as chronic sinusitis or nasal congestion.

