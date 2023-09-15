Earthshine Geoengineering Inc. Awarded Patent For Groundbreaking Climate Crisis Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
WILMINGTON, DE, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- EarthShine Geoengineering Inc., a pioneering geoengineering research and development firm, is thrilled to announce the awarding of a patent for a revolutionary system designed to moderate energy absorption and emissions on the Earth's surface. This dynamic system, employing a network of programmable climate-controlled panels, represents a monumental stride towards achieving the objectives of theZERO Goals by compensating for the heating effects of CO2 and other greenhouse gasses, tcontributing to the global effort to counteract climate change.
Founded in 2021 under the leadership of President and Founder Douglas Lawrence, EarthShine Geoengineering Inc. is dedicated to designing and implementing large-scale global interventions in the Earth's natural climatic system. Unlike other geoengineering concepts that have been rejected due to low efficacy or concerns over harmful side effects, EarthShine's approach combines the basic physics of light and heat transfer with innovative engineering. This results in dynamic systems with minimal risk and guarantees success without compromising safety.
"The sustainability brigade are insane to think we can save ourselves by going back to nature; our only chance of survival will come not from less technology, but more," warned James Lovelock in The Guardian. EarthShine's approach epitomizes this philosophy by leveraging advanced technology to address the climate crisis.
A New Approach to Combat Global Warming EarthShine's patented system utilizes modular designs that allow for fractionated deployment, focusing on high insolation and mid-latitude regions for optimal results. This approach ensures proper distribution of small climate forcings to achieve desired outcomes while minimizing the risk of drastic consequences.
"Our patented EarthShine System and Climate Control Panels represent a significant leap in our ability to combat global warming," said Douglas Lawrence, Founder and CEO of EarthShine Geoengineering Inc. "By developing dynamic systems that can be programmed to adapt to changing climatic conditions, we can achieve a more sustainable future for our planet."
Working Principles That Bring Balance to Your World EarthShine's solutions are not only simple and effective but also incorporate all the latest developments from the world of geoengineering. While prior geoengineering concepts, such as painting roofs white, planting more reflective crops, and adding aerosols to the atmosphere, have been rejected due to their lack of efficacy or potential unknown consequences, EarthShine takes a different approach. By combining the basic physics of light and heat transfer with innovative engineering, we have developed a flexible system that minimizes risk, guarantees success, and does not compromise safety.
The key to this approach lies in our innovative Climate Control Panels, which work to moderate energy in three important ways:
Reflecting Sunlight: The Earth's surface is not very reflective, averaging about 1.25 on a scale of 0 to 10. This critical fact presents a vast opportunity to reduce surface energy absorption.
Shading: As anyone who has ever used a beach umbrella knows, the sand underneath is significantly cooled by shading. EarthShine incorporates shading effects to help promote a cooler Mother Earth.
Improving Thermal Emissions:
Infrared heat (radiation) plays a significant role in the science of climate change. The surface energy budget can be further improved with the use of highly emissive black body radiators.
All of this is accomplished using axially mounted, dual-sided panels that have three cardinal positions. For the first time, the Earth's energy budget can be dynamically adjusted. As an example, a climate control panel suspended over a portion of lake water demonstrates that the enormimprovements in reflectivity not only serve to cool the Earth but also the lake itself!
For more information on EarthShine Geoengineering Inc. and its innovative approach to addressing climate change, please visit . Additionally, a video titled“An Activist's Guide to a Green Earth” is available to further illustrate the benefits of this approach to the environmental community.
About EarthShine Geoengineering Inc.
EarthShine Geoengineering Inc. is a geoengineering research and development firm founded in 2021 by Douglas Lawrence. The firm is dedicated to using technical knowledge and extensive research to design and implement large-scale global interventions in the Earth's natural climatic system. EarthShine's approach focuses on combining the basic physics of light and heat transfer with innovative engineering to develop dynamic systems with minimal risk and guaranteed success without compromising safety.
