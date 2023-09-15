Global Pin And Sleeve Device Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pin And Sleeve Device Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The pin and sleeve device market size is projected to reach $102.94 billion in 2027, growing at a 7.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's Pin And Sleeve Device Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the pin and sleeve device market expands with data centers. North America leads, with major players including Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Amphenol, Legrand, Molex, Phoenix Contact, Hubbell, Lapp Group, Reynolds Technologies, and Leviton Manufacturing.

Pin And Sleeve Device Market Segments

.By Product: Plug, Connector, Receptacle, Inlet, Other Products

.By Material: Metallic, Non-Metallic

.By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

.By Geography: The global pin and sleeve device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pin-and-sleeve devices refer to devices that interlock a ground pin with a keyway on the outside of a plug to seal power connections securely. Due to their reliability and consistency, these devices are frequently used to seal power connections in heavy-duty industrial applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pin And Sleeve Device Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pin And Sleeve Device Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pin And Sleeve Device Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

