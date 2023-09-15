Alterola Biotech Inc. Announces The Re-Sale Of Certain Assets To C2 Wellness Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABTI)NEVADA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Alterola Biotech Inc. ( ). (OTC PINK: ABTI) ("Alterola"), a pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls), today announces it has signed an agreement to re-sell the assets it initially acquired from C2 Wellness Corporation in November 2021 back to the company.
As part of the agreement, C2 Wellness Corporation have agreed to re-purchase the assets in return for 30,019,493 ABTI shares. Such shares will be returned to Alterola's treasury within 21 days of the date of the Agreement. In addition, Alterola will return the assets and associated intellectual property to C2 Wellness Corporation within the 21-day timeframe.
Timothy Rogers, Executive Chairman of Alterola Biotech Inc. said“We are pleased to have come to an amicable agreement whereby the assets return to C2 Wellness Corporation, who have the expertise and capability to develop them. We wish C2 Wellness Corporation the very best with their future development of the technologies and look forward to the possibility of exploring other potential opportunities for joint ventures and collaborations in the future."
About Alterola Biotech
Alterola Biotech Inc. is a pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients {APls) and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoidbased, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products.
