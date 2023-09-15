Lakeland Community College is a public institution of higher education, holding classes on a 400-acre camin Kirtland, Ohio, and additional off-camlearning centers throughout Lake County, Ohio. Established in 1967, the college provides the community with learning opportunities for students seeking associate degrees, certificates, professional development, and transfer education.

The Lakeland Affinity Vcard offers many features, including no annual fee, no balance transfer fees, and 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no limits. Notably, 1% cashback will directly be awarded to the cardholder and 0.5% will accrue to the Lakeland Foundation to fund opportunities, relationships, and other resources for student success and to enrich the quality of life for the community.

The card provides a competitive interest rate and is specifically determined by a member's credit standing. As a Lakeland Rewards VISA® cardholder, members also gain exclusive access to Cardinal's bocampaigns, elevating members' online and in-person banking experiences throughout the year.

Cardinal Credit Union provides financial education throughout the community with an integrated financial education program at Lakeland Community College and six area high schools, where Cardinal operates several in-school branches. Students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach.

"Cardinal Credit Union takes great pride in crafting tailored solutions that truly enrich our community," said Christine Blake, CEO of Cardinal Credit Union. "Our collaboration with Lakeland Community College underscores this commitment. Through the Lakeland Affinity card, our valued cardholders can enjoy customized boreward campaigns, unlocking added value with Lakeland and its partners, including the cambookstore and additional select merchants."

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 70-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit our website at .

