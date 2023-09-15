Inman Kircher Mcbride Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

IKM provides personal insurance programs for auto, home, coastal homes, seasonal and vacation homes and rental homes. IKM has years of experience serving coastal homeowners. They also provide commercial insurance.

“At IKM we provide personal service to each of our customers,” says Kevin McBride, President, IKM.“Our commitment is to form individual relationships with our customers and provide them with insurance that meets their needs. I know as part of World we will continue to do so, while expanding the products and services we provide.”

“I'd like to extend a warm welcome to IKM,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are well known in South Jersey and the South Jersey shore areas, and I know they will be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Cooper Levenson provided legal counsel to IKM on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

