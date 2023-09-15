Dietary Assessment By Pattern Recognition Validated Against Other Methods In New Study

Image-based Pattern Recognition Method

A new research paper describes how an image-based pattern recognition method correlates with long form dietary assessments while saving significant time.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A new research paper in Current Developments in Nutrition , a journal of the American Society for Nutrition, describes how an image-based pattern recognition method robustly correlates with long form dietary assessments while saving significant time. The new method-diet quality photo navigation (DQPN®)-is a patented innovation in dietary assessment that is the first fundamentally new way to assess dietary intake and diet quality in decades. Offered exclusively by Diet ID , Inc, the approach, which depends on pattern recognition rather than recall, allows for a comprehensive assessment of diet over any digital interface in as little as 60 seconds.

For the new study, researchers utilized the CloudResearch platform to access a population of U.S. adults with inteconnectivity. A total of 58 respondents completed a dietary intake assessment by means of DQPN (via the Diet IDTM Platform), a 3-day food record (via the Automated Self-Administered 24-hour Dietary Assessment Tool), and a food frequency questionnaire (via the Dietary History Questionnaire III). Nutrient and food group intake was assessed with all three instruments and the results were compared.

The DQPN assessment, completed in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods, exhibited robust correlations with them in terms of overall diet quality as measured by the Healthy Eating Index 2015. The methods also showed significant correlations in the intake of key foods and nutrients, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, sodium, added sugar, and fiber. Test/retest reliability of DQPN was also found to be strong.

This study builds upon prior research publications that validated DQPN against prevailing dietary assessment approaches and biomarkers, all of which were conducted independently. The DQPN method has been deployed within the Diet ID platform across numeracademic institutions, employer settings, and healthcare organizations, including health plans and delivery systems.

Unlike conventional dietary assessment methods, Diet ID provides an instant, comprehensive analysis, including diet type, overall diet quality, food group intake in servings per day, and approximate daily intake levels for over 200 nutrients. A detailed report is available to end users and can be displayed in a clinician-facing dashboard for even more in-depth information. Diet ID is also now available for integration with Epic, allowing health systems to make Diet Quality a vital sign.

"Diet quality, measured objectively, is established as the number one predictor of all-cause mortality and total chronic disease risk in the United States today," said Dr. David L. Katz, a study author, founder of Diet ID, and a Preventive Medicine specialist with expertise in nutrition. "If we are to have any hope of managing this crucial determinant of health outcomes, we need to measure it routinely. For that to happen, we need a method that is quick, convenient, economical, easy, scalable, and reliable. This new study adds to the burgeoning evidence that diet quality photo navigation ticks all of those boxes, and lends support to our mission to make diet quality a vital sign, just like blood pressure."

About Diet ID:

A patented breakthrough method (with additional patents pending) in comprehensive, digital dietary assessment, Diet ID provides a scientifically valid approach to both understand how people eat and help them improve their diet quality, thereby improving overall health.

