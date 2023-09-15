Soundtrack Of Ariel Phenomenon Set For Release, Debuting On All Platforms Today Via The Orchard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- String Theory Films, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of the soundtrack to Ariel Phenomenon, a groundbreaking documentary from filmmaker Randall Nickerson. The soundtrack and the first single,“Meaningful and Inexplicable ,” are available today on all digital platforms via The Orchard, a global distribution company and member of Sony Music Entertainment.

The poignant cinematic soundtrack, by Nathaniel Walcott (Fault in Our Stars; member, Bright Eyes), Henrik Astrom (Vikings series), Galen Huckins of Blue Dot Sessions, and director Randall Nickerson, breathes life into Ariel Phenomenon, the first to thoroughly document the account of over sixty schoolchildren at Ariel School in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, who, in 1994, witnessed an unidentified craft land outside their rural African schoolyard.

Ariel Phenomenon may be about an extraordinary incident at a school in a distant land, but it is much deeper and arguably more profoundly human: how does such an event impact witnesses, their families, the investigators, and their jobs, not just in the moment but for the rest of their lives?

“The soundtrack of Ariel Phenomenon is integral to the documentary, blending the cinematography with the human experience portrayed on film,” said Ariel Phenomenon director Randall Nickerson.“Everywhere I go, I hear from audiences who love the movie and cherish the soundtrack. I am thrilled fans will be able to enjoy the soundtrack with this well-deserved release, and I am thankful The Orchard has agreed to distribute the soundtrack.”

For the eyewitness students, investigators, and those around them, what began as an investigation into the extraordinary 1994 incident transforms into something equally as remarkable: a genuinely human story that explores what happens when you experience something so extraordinary that nobody believes you.

With a sensitive and non-sensational approach to the subject, the film highlights the journey of an Ariel School student present at the time of the event as she travels from her home in Toronto, Canada, back to Zimbabwe in search of answers - and the courage to speak the truth.

Along the way, the audience meets Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvard psychiatrist Dr. John Mack and respected BBC war correspondent Tim Leach, both forever changed by their investigations and experiences.

.Acclaimed film praised by former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations Christopher Mellon, Emmy-award-winning actor and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd, and top critics.

.Reviewed in the Washington Examiner, Los Angeles Times, PBS, The Debrief, and more.

.100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.6/5 stars on Amazon.

.“A unique and moving film, made with humanity, honesty, and a sense of awe. I highly recommend it.” - New York Times contributor Leslie Kean.

.“I enjoyed the film greatly. It puts the issue in a touching, emotional place.” - Emmy-award-winning actor and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd.

.“...there is undeniable power in hearing the recollections of people who shared something so remarkable and so inexplicable.” - Noel Murray, LA Times.

.“...the success of Nickerson's work is that it leaveswith more compelling questions than easy answers.” -Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner.

.“Powerful, life-affirming, and brought me to tears.” - Josh Boone, Fault in Our Stars, The Stand.

About String Theory Films

Founded in 2001, String Theory Films, LLC, explores a wide range of subjects with the belief that the ordinary and the extraordinary are tethered together by a common string: a string that connectsto the Earth, to truth, nature, and the universe. By covering atypical experiences through telling real human stories and pushing against conventional narratives, we encourage the spectator to be actively engaged in creating meaning.

About Randall Nickerson

Since 1987, Randall Nickerson has worked in the film industry, first as a stage and film actor, later transitioning into cinematography, and ultimately into directing in 2001. After several short documentaries, Nickerson made the leap to his first feature-length film, Ariel Phenomenon.

