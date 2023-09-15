Binaural PRespiration App

ApsTron receives a Provisional Utility Patent for the App. App enhances the user experience and provides even more effective tools for promoting Mindfulness.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ApsTron Science, a Leading Innovator in Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness Announces an Update

Apstron Science, a leading innovator in mindfulness and emotional wellness, has announced updates to its Binaural Beats/Respiration App. This cutting-edge application runs on all devices, phones, tablets, and computers and has consumer and healthcare provider interfaces. The App is designed to cater to the ever-growing mindfulness and emotional wellness market.

ApsTron receives a Provisional Utility Patent for the App. App update enhances the user experience and provides even more effective tools for promoting mental well-being. The latest version of the Binaural Beats/Respiration App features several significant improvements, including:

1.Wake-Up / Sleep Alaram Feature: With this new feature users can set Wakeup and Sleep Alarms to Wake up with a sound of their choice, such as Warm Rain, Ocean Waves, 528Hz, or any other sound available in the App. To sleep or meditate before sleeping, the user can choose any of over 200 sounds, such as Binaural, 423 Hz, Ocean Waves, etc. This feature helps regulate one's schedule for better health.

2.Reminder Feature: A new reminder feature that allows users to set reminders for their mindfulness and emotional wellness sessions. This feature ensures that users can seamlessly incorporate mindfulness practices into their daily routines.

3.Enhanced Audio Quality: Users can now enjoy an even higher level of audio clarity and precision, ensuring a more immersive and effective experience during their mindfulness and emotional wellness sessions.

4.Expanded Content Library: They have added a wealth of new binaural beats and respiration exercises to the app's content library. These additions offer users an even broader range of options to address their specific needs and preferences.

5.Personalized User Profiles: The updated app now offers personalized user profiles, allowing individuals to track their progress and tailor their mindfulness and emotional wellness journey to their unique goals and objectives.

6.Improved User Interface: They have redesigned the app's user interface to make it even more intuitive and user-friendly. Navigating through the app is now simpler than ever.

7.Enhanced Compatibility: The Binaural Beats/Respiration App is now compatible with a wider range of devices, making it accessible to a broader audience of users who seek emotional well-being and mindfulness support.



ApsTron's commitment to helping individuals achieve mindfulness and emotional wellness remains at the forefront of these updates. The company understands the importance of mental health and provides accessible tools to enhance it.

"We're thrilled to introduce these improvements to our Binaural Beats/Respiration App," said CTO of ApsTron Science. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals on their journey to Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness, and these enhancements are a testament to our dedication to that mission."

The updated Binaural Beats/Respiration App is available for download now on:

Google Play Store :

Apple Store :

ensuring that anyone can take advantage of these new features.

