Aml Market Worth $6.8 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Top Key Companies in AML Market:

LexisNexis (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Jumio (US), NICE Actimize (US), SAS Institute (US), GB Group (UK), F(US), ACI Worldwide (US), Experian (Ireland), Nelito Systems (India), Wolter Kluwer (Netherlands), Comarch (Poland), Allsec Technologies (india), Dixtior (Portugal), Temenos (Switzerland), TCS (India), ComplyAdvantage (UK), Featurespace (UK), Feedzai (Portugal), Tier1 Financial Solutions (Canada), FinaSolutions (india), FRISS ( Netherlands), TransUnion (US), SymphonyAI (US),

Napier (UK), IDMERIT (US), IMTF (Switzerlands), Innovative Systems (US), Sedicii (Ireland), Trulioo (Canada), NameScan (Australia), DataVisor (US), Gurucul (US) are the key players and other players in the AML Market.

Recent Developments



In April 2023, NICE Actimize launched SAM-10 as Part of its Anti-Money Laundering suite of solutions. It is an AI-Based AML Transaction Monitoring Innovation With Multilayered Analytics to Better Detect SuspiciActivity.

In January 2023, IMTF acquired the Siron anti-money laundering and compliance solutions developed by US-based FCorporation, a leading analytical business intelligence software provider. With this acquisition, IMTF has now taken over the management of all Siron anti-financial crime solutions worldwide.

In December 2022, NICE Actimized Partners with The Knoble. The Knoble's Financial Crimes Working Group will get expertise from NICE Actimize in the areas of technology, research, and other resources to aid in the identification and elimination of fraud in human trafficking-related operations.

In November 2022, Hoist Finance partnered with SAS anti-money laundering (AML) technology supported by Consortix, a strategic SAS AML partner, to fight against financial crime. Hoist Finance is a Swedish credit management company operating in several European countries. In February 2022, GB Group acquired Verifi Identity Services Limited, commonly known as "Cloudcheck," a provider of electronic identity verification (IDV) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions in New Zealand.

AML Market Advantages:



The risk of regulatory fines and penalties is decreased when organisations follow strict regulatory requirements and reporting duties thanks to the assistance of AML solutions.

AML tools help organisations identify and evaluate potential hazards associated with money laundering so they may take proactive steps to reduce those risks.

AML tools can identify many sorts of financial fraud, including identity theft, account takeover, and payment fraud, protecting businesses and clients from harm.

AML solutions support enhanced due diligence (EDD) procedures, enabling businesses to more accurately verify customer identities and gauge their level of risk.

AML systems create in-the-moment notifications for questionable transactions or activity, enabling businesses to look into them and act right away.

Automation of AML procedures streamlines compliance efforts and lowers operating expenses and manual labour requirements.

AML solutions improve the client experience while assuring compliance by easing the burden on onboarding and transaction procedures.

Tools for analysing money laundering (AML) examine enormvolumes of data to find trends and anomalies, giving useful insights into possible money laundering operations. Organisations can identify patterns suggestive of money laundering thanks to continutransaction monitoring, which enables them to identify odd or suspect activity.

Report Objectives:



To describe and forecast the global anti-money laundering (AML) market by offering, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape details of major players.

To profile the key players of the AML Market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions (M&A), new product developments, and partnerships & collaborations, in the market. To track and analyze the recession impact on the AML Market

