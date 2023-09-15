Local Time Brewing Strikes Gold At Nc Brewers Cup

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Time Brewing, a travel themed craft brewery, focusing on international styles and global ingredients while drawing inspiration from around the world, was awarded the only gold medal in Wake County as part of the NC Brewers Cup competition last week.

Devin Singley – Head Brewer, native North Carolinian, and recent recipient of Cary Magazine's Movers and Shakers honor – produced the state's best craft beer in the International Origin category with the Phuket Sunset Thai-Style Rice Lager. He followed that up with a silver medal for the Schonbrunn Vienna-Style Lager in the European Amber Lager category.

The brewery, started by Chris and Kelly Gallagher of Holly Springs opened only 5 months ago and joins a field of nearly 50 breweries in the county.

Phuket Sunset was made with premium single-source, single-variety malted barley and premium imported Thai Jasmin rice.

Brewed using old-world mashing techniques, the finished product is crisp and balanced.



2023 marked the 12th anniversary of the NC Brewers Cup competition, administered by the North Carolina Brewers Guild. This year, 873 entries were submitted by 122 independent North Carolina craft breweries, making this the largest commercial competition in the Southeast . Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded in 36 style-based beer categories.



The North Carolina Brewers' Guild, is the legislative advocacy body on behalf of the NC craft brewing industry, of which there are more than 400 breweries, and works to promote craft beer tourism and increased visibility of NC craft beer on state, national, and global levels.

