Aus Named Best Of Tulsa 2023

John Hryshchuk, CEO and Founder, is honored by Best of TuProgram
Best of Tu2023 Award presented to John Hryshchuk, CEO and Founder
Each year, the TuAward Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. It's an honor and a privilege...We care about what we do and it's all about reputation, customer service, and dependability. It takes all of those things put together to make who we are.” - John HryshchukTULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, probes, service, and training has been selected for the 2023 Best of TuAward in the Medical Equipment Supplier category by the TuAward Program.
Each year, the Tulsa Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Tulsa Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Tulsa Award Program and data provided by third parties.
“It's an honor and a privilege. It just speaks to what we're all about. We care about what we do and it's all about reputation, customer service, and dependability. It takes all of those things put together to make who we are,” stated John Hryshchuk, CEO and Founder as he accepted the award in front of his staff.“That's what makes me proud about this organization-that everybody here can take the vision of the company and then apply it across the board and then carry out what needs to done. It doesn't matter which part of the business you work in, every part is essential.”
About TuAward Program
The TuAward Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Tuarea. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The TuAward Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
About Advanced Ultrasound Systems
Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide.
