Biosimilars Market: Projected Cagr Of 24.7% Expected To Drive Market Value To Usd 143.6 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research analyzes that the global biosimilars industry was estimated at $15.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $143.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Increase in incidences of diabetes and autoimmune diseases drives the growth of the global biosimilars market. Moreover, favorable government policies and new product launches in the biosimilars industry have supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, several growth prospects in the developed as well as developing economies have been beneficial for the key players in the industry.

Key Takeaways:

The oncology diseases segment to dominate by 2031

The monoclonal antibodies segment to maintain the lion's share

Interferon is fastest growing biosimilar, expected to grow at a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry:

These segments can be broadly categorized as follows:

Pharmaceutical Companies: These are companies that develop and manufacture biosimilars. They invest in research and development to create these drugs and bring them to market.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs): These are companies that offer research and development services to pharmaceutical companies. They can help with variaspects of biosimilar development, such as clinical trials and regulatory compliance.

Regulatory Agencies: These are government agencies that oversee the approval and regulation of biosimilars. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the regulatory agency responsible for this.

Distributors and Wholesalers: These are companies that help to distribute biosimilars to hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers.

Healthcare Providers: These are doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who prescribe and administer biosimilars to patients.

Patients: These are the end-users of biosimilars. They are the individuals who use these drugs to treat varimedical conditions.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the pharmaceutical industry to foon R&D activities including biosimilar development, which impacted the global biosimilars market negatively.

Moreover, there was a delay in product approvals and product launches, owing to the global health crisis, which further restricted the expansion of the market.

The biosimilars market offers several opportunities, including:

Increased Patient Access: Biosimilars can provide a more cost-effective alternative to original biologic drugs, making these treatments more accessible to patients who might otherwise be unable to afford them.

Growing Demand for Biologic Drugs: As the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, there is an increasing demand for biologic drugs. Biosimilars offer a lower-cost alternative to original biologics, providing an opportunity to meet this growing demand.

Expanding Global Markets: The biosimilars market is expanding globally, with increasing development and uptake in markets such as Asia and Latin America. This presents an opportunity for companies to expand their business and access new markets.

Patent Expirations: As patents for original biologics expire, there is an opportunity for biosimilar manufacturers to develop and market their own versions of these drugs, providing a new source of revenue for these companies.

Regional Analysis:

Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global biosimilars market. At the same time, the same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.9% by 2031. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and increase in launches of multiple biosimilars in the region.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the biosimilars market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing biosimilars market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the biosimilars market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

