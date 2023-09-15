Drug-Device Combination Products Market To Be Worth Us$ 221 Billion By 2028, With A 7.3% Cagr | Tmr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Drug-device Combination Products Market
Drug-device combination products market is driven by high incidence rates of chronic pain causing diseases
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global“Drug-Device Combination Products Market” was valued at US$ 120 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $221 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to our new market research.
The Research Report examines the following topics:“Industry size, share, growth, segmentation, manufacturers and developments, key trends, market drivers, restraints, regulations, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, potential road maps, and annual forecast until 2028.” The market research study's purpose is to thoroughly investigate the Healthcare industry in order to understand it and its economic potential. As a consequence, the client gets a full grasp of the industry and business from the past, present, and future perspectives, enabling them to effectively manage resources and spend money. This research has a complete table of contents, figures, tables, and charts, as well as insightful commentary.
Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Global Market
The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic diseases and disorders, including cancer, diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular diseases, colorectal cancer, asthma, and obesity, cardiac conditions, multiple sclerosis, etc. is a major factor expected to drive the global drug-device combination products market. Millions of people are suffering from chronic diseases across the globe. The rising geriatric population across the globe is also an important factor contributing to the market growth.
The major product types in the market include drug eluting stents, infusion pumps, photosensitizers, orthopedic combination products, wound care combination products, inhalers, transdermal patches, and others, which include intraocular implants and drug eluting beads. Growth of home-based healthcare industry and technological advancements such as development of prefilled syringes also contribute to market growth.
Launch and Approval of Novel Drug-device Combination Products Boost Market Growth
Drug-device combination products are defined as individual products comprising two regulated components, an active pharmaceutical ingredient and medical device that are chemically or physically combined to produce a single product. The drugs present in the device are either impregnated or surface coated. Such products can be designed for local as well as systemic administration of drug to the patient. Key players in the global drug-device combination products market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Recently, combination products are emerging as innovative medical products due to their contribution in advancing medical care and are, thus, projected to have a major impact in the upcoming years.
Drug-device Combination Products Market: Key Developments
Key players in the global drug-device combination products market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global drug-device combination products market are:
.In August 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen for children available in most retail pharmacies
.In February 2020, Flowonix Medical, Inc. received the FDA approval for its Prometra II Programmable Pump System for use with intrathecal baclofen.
The Prometra II Pump employs a pressure-driven, valve-gated delivery mechanism to deliver medication boluses into the intrathecal space.
The report on the global drug-device combination products market discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of drug-device combination products. The competitive landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global drug-device combination products market.
The major players covered in the Drug-device Combination Products market report are:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,AbbVie, Inc.,Abbott Laboratories,Medtronic plc,Kaleo, Inc.,SINOMED,Alcon, Inc.,Boston Scientific Corporation,Integer Holdings Corporation,Teleflex Incorporated,Bausch Health Companies, Inc.,Haselmeier GmbH,Flowonix Medical, Inc.,Others
Market is Segmented into:
On the basis of the Product type
.Drug Eluting Stents
.Coronary Stents
.Peripheral Vascular Stents
.Infusion Pumps
.Implantable Infusion Pumps
.Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
.Photosensitizers
.Orthopedic Combination Products
.Bone Graft Implants
.Antibiotic Loaded Bone Cement
.Wound Care Combination Products
.Inhalers
.Metered Dose Inhalers
.Dry Powder Inhalers
.Nebulizers
.Transdermal Patches
.Others
.Intraocular Implants
.Drug Eluting Beads
