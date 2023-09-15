Stocks In Play

9/15/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Aberdeen International Inc. : Has released its financial results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the three and six months ended July 31, 2023, Aberdeen reported aloss of $3.4 million and $7.9 million or $0.02 and $0.05 per basic share from total revenue of $(3.0) million and $(6.8) million (realized loss on investments of $2.1 million and $2.4 million, unrealized loss on investments of $0.9 million and $4.5 million). Aberdeen International Inc. shares T.AAB are trading unchanged at $0.03.

