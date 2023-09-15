Ministry Of Defense Assures That No Shortage Of Winter Uniforms For Military

Hanna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', answering a question about the provision of winter uniforms for the military, Ukrinform reported.

"As of now, the units engaged in logistics, and if we are talking about uniforms, report that they are provided. Let me remind you that the uniforms do not change every year, they have a certain period of use, so this does not mean that every fall and spring the entire army of millions will need uniforms. No, it doesn't. Some of them have already reached the end of their service life and need to be replaced, while others are still in use and have not yet expired. But as of now, according to our data, as reported by the supply units, there will be no shortage," assured Malyar.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense said it was ready to assist in checking all winter jackets delivered under the contract to remove any doubts about the military receiving winter clothing as a result of the contracts.