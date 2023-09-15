Notion Of Armenian People Of Nagorno-Karabakh Rebuts Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The terminology
"Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh" contradicts the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statement
voiced at aSenate hearing by actingAssistant Secretary of
State for Europe and Eurasia Affairs Yuri Kim.
"The reference to the peace treaty's reflection of the rights
and security of the 'Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh' with
respect to the Armenians living in Karabakh contradicts
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as it contains
terminology purposefully used by Armenia to promote separatism in
our territories. At the same time, this reference is disrespectful
towards the rights of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from there as
a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide. We
would like to remind that the Armenians currently living in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are not all segments of the population
of this region," he noted.
