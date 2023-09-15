Azerbaijani Mfa Calls On International Community Not To Follow Armenia's Smear Campaign

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The
international community, including the US, shouldn't be a part of
such steps that contribute to instability in the region, and not to
follow smear campaign of Armenia, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
He made the remark commenting on the accusations voiced during
hearings held in theSenate with the participation of the Acting
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri
Kim.
"In connection with the allegation on“military attack”, while
noting that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never used force against
the civilian population, on the contrary, we declared measures to
be taken to reintegrate Armenian residents into our society at the
national level, and despite the obstacles put by Armenia and its
puppet regime, we are determined in this direction. The
reintegration process is an internal affair of our country, and
interference in that regard is unacceptable," the spokesperson
said.
