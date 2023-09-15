Launching Zangezur Corridor Will Fix Integrity Of Turkic World - Turkish Trade Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The regional
integrity of the Turkic world will be ensured with the launch of
the Zangezur corridor, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said,
Trend reports.
He noted that in addition to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the
corridor will also strengthen the entire regional trade and the
Middle Corridor.
"We hope that the negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian
sides on the Zangezur corridor will be finalized as soon as
possible and this corridor will start functioning," Omer Bolat
added.
