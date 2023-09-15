Azerbaijani Minister Announces Growth In Number Of Pupils In Fuzuli School

“In Fuzuli we now have about 160 pupils, but this number is growing. Today another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to the city. At the same time, we have about 140 pupils in Lachin city, and there we also expect their numbers to grow," he noted.

Amrullayev also added that new schools are expected to open in the liberated territories during this academic year.

The secondary school named after Mirza Ulugbek was built on the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took place on August 23 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva.