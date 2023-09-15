Azerbaijani Minister Announces Growth In Number Of Pupils In Fuzuli School

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 15. The number of
pupils in Fuzuli city can reach 400 this academic year, Minister of
Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during visit to the
secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek in the city,
Trend reports.
“In Fuzuli we now have about 160 pupils, but this number is
growing. Today another group of former internally displaced persons
has returned to the city. At the same time, we have about 140
pupils in Lachin city, and there we also expect their numbers to
grow," he noted.
Amrullayev also added that new schools are expected to open in
the liberated territories during this academic year.
The secondary school named after Mirza Ulugbek was built on the
initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the
expense of Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took
place on August 23 with the participation of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva,
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon
Mirziyoyeva.
