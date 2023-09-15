Azerbaijan To Build Vocational Institutions In Lands Liberated From Occupation - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Design works on
the vocational education lyceum in Fuzuli have been completed, and
construction works will start in November, Azerbaijani Science and
Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said during an event at
secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek in Fuzuli,
Trend reports.
The Minister noted that eight vocational education institutions
will be built in the territories liberated from occupation.
He added that construction of the Vocational Education Lyceum in
Fuzuli, which will start in November, is expected to be completed
in 24 months.
The secondary school in Fuzuli was built on the initiative of
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of
Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took place on
August 23 with the participation of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon
Mirziyoyeva.
