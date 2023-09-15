Azerbaijan To Build Vocational Institutions In Lands Liberated From Occupation - Minister

The Minister noted that eight vocational education institutions will be built in the territories liberated from occupation.

He added that construction of the Vocational Education Lyceum in Fuzuli, which will start in November, is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The secondary school in Fuzuli was built on the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took place on August 23 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva.