Choicecash Sees Continued Growth In Lending In Q2

Highlights for the second quarter include:



32.2% growth in loan inquiries

18.2% growth in loan volume Increased customer adoption of disbursement of loan proceeds to existing debit cards, with 63.1% of loans conveniently disbursed to debit cards in Q2 (vs. 59.1% in Q1)

The second quarter also marked an important milestone for ChoiceCash's geographic expansion, with the ChoiceCash loan product expanding into the State of Utah.

To find out more about ChoiceCash, visit the home page at , or read the ChoiceCash reviews .

About ChoiceCash

Launched in 2019, the ChoiceCash loan is a vehicle-secured loan option for borrowers from all walks of life. Serving customers in more than 20 states, ChoiceCash has grown to be a premier funding option, with more than a million loan inquiries processed! ChoiceCash loans come with manageable qualification criteria for applicants with less-than-perfect credit and offer competitive interest rates and loan terms. The ChoiceCash loan is made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah Chartered bank, located in Provo, Utah, Member FDIC. All loans will be serviced by LoanMart. Loan proceeds are intended primarily for personal, family and household purposes. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank's credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral and a demonstrated ability to repay the loan.

Contact information:

Jesson Calloway

media@choicecash.

