Ligation Devices Market Size Worth Usd 1.5 Billion By 2028, Expanding At A Cagr Of 6%: Tmr Report

An increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries which have been a highly preferred method of treatment in the last few years among healthcare providers across the world drives the growth of the market. Ligation devices are essential tools in minimally invasive procedures, allowing surgeons to perform surgeries with smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times.

Competitive Landscape

The global ligation devices market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a few large players in the international market and numersmall players in regional markets. The top four to five players hold a major share of the global ligation devices market. Prominent players operating in the global ligation devices market include



Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

OlymCorporation

Applied Medical

Genicon, Inc.

Grena Think Medical Stryker

Key Developments in the Ligation Devices Market



Medtronic , a global medical technology company, has been focusing on expanding its portfolio of ligation devices. They have launched new products, such as LigaSureTM Exact Dissecting Sealer, designed for minimally invasive procedures.

Ethicon has introduced advanced ligation devices, including the ENSEAL® X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer, which offers improved vessel sealing capabilities. The company has also been involved in clinical trials and research to enhance ligation techniques.

Teleflex has expanded its line of ligation products, offering solutions for variclinical applications. They have introduced devices like Weck® Hem-o-lok® polymer ligation clips designed for secure and reliable tissue ligation.

Boston Scientific has focused on minimally invasive ligation solutions. Their products, such as the ResolutionTM Clip, are designed for endoscopic procedures and have been used in the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. Covidien , prior to its acquisition by Medtronic, had developed and marketed a range of ligation devices, including LigaSureTM vessel sealing instruments. These devices have been used in varisurgical specialties.



An increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed each year is expected to drive the demand and subsequent consumption of ligation devices in the global market. This, in turn, is expected to propel the global ligation devices market during the forecast period.

Growth in surgical procedures, including laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries, has led to a higher demand for ligation devices. These devices are used in a wide range of surgical specialties, such as gynecology, urology, and general surgery.

The global increase in chronic diseases and the aging population have resulted in a higher number of surgical interventions. Ligation devices play a crucial role in treating conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



As of 2022, the ligation devices market was valued at US$ 1.0 billion

By product, the ligation device segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on surgery, the minimally invasive surgery segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period Based on end-users, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in hospital settings.

Ligation Devices Market : Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers



Increased rate of female sterilization procedures, which often involve ligation of the fallopian tubes, have contributed to the demand for ligation devices in gynecological settings.

The prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, has led to a greater need for ligation devices for hemostasis, tissue closure, and treatment. Ongoing advancements in ligation device technology have led to the development of more precise and efficient devices. New features, such as advanced hemostasis and tissue-sealing capabilities, have expanded the applications of ligation devices.



Ligation Devices Market – Regional Analysis



North America dominates the ligation device market owing to the presence of the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and the large number of surgeries performed contribute to the demand for ligation devices. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, play a crucial role in product approvals. Asia Pacific to generate considerable revenue in the ligation device market the rapidly expanding healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases have increased the demand for ligation devices. The government's healthcare reforms and investments in medical infrastructure have further fueled market growth.

Ligation Devices Market- Key Segments

Product



Ligation Devices Accessories

Surgery



Minimally Invasive Surgery Open Surgery

Application



Gynecology Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery Others

End-use



Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers Others



Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



