Multilane Unveils Interconnect Product Fleet For The 224Gbps Frontier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Interconnect Division of leading high-speed IO test and measurement company, MultiLane, announced today the launch of its Subminiature Push On Sub Micro (SMPS) interconnect fleet for 224Gbps/lane applications.
The stringent physical layer requirements of Artificial Intelligence network infrastructures puts additional pressure on semiconductor and system vendors to secure as much design flexibility as possible to meet tighter timelines and costs.
“We intend to deliver industry-leading performance at the core component level, enabling next-gen data rates both on our own systems as well as those of our customers,” said Toufic Hatem, Interconnect Manager at MultiLane.“Our SMPS interconnect range was designed to provide an edge in enabling 224Gbps/lane connectivity. We are very excited to showcase the performance and customizability that our division can offer. SMPS-based test fixtures and instrument front-ends are already in MultiLane's imminent roadmap.”
MultiLane SMPS interconnects support a frequency range up to 110 GHz and are especially versatile, with fully customizable options for board-to-board, cable to board, or cable to cable connections. The full range of MultiLane SMPS interconnects comprises over 50 products and can be found – alongside the rest of the MultiLane Interconnect products – on the company website .
