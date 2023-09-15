Lab Automation Market: Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Strategic Projections (2023-2030)

Lab Automation Market2

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled its latest research study titled "Global Lab Automation Market : 2023-2030 Outlook and Forecast." This comprehensive report not only conducts a thorough risk analysis of the market but also highlights promising opportunities, all supported by strategic and tactical decision-making guidance spanning the period from 2023 to 2030. The market study is thoughtfully divided by key regions that are driving the process of marketization. Within the report, you will find extensive information regarding market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape within the Global Lab Automation Market. The study also presents detailed profiles of key industry players, including Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Siemens, Tecan Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Lab Automation Market Statistics: The global Lab Automation market is expected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Lab Automation Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing demand for high-throughput screening: Lab automation enables rapid processing, improving efficiency in drug discovery and genomics research.

2. Rising need for accuracy and precision: Lab automation minimizes human error, ensuring reliable results in variindustries.

3. Cost and time savings: Automation reduces manual labor, streamlines tasks, and enables continuoperation, leading to significant savings.

4. Advancements in robotics and software: Robotics, AI, and data analytics enhance lab automation capabilities for complex workflows and intelligent data analysis.

5. Increasing adoption of personalized medicine: Lab automation supports processing and analysis of patient samples for personalized diagnostics and treatment.



The segments and sub-section of Lab Automation market is shown below:

By Product Type: Equipment and Software & Informatics



By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, and Proteomics Solutions



By End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, and Others



Important years considered in the Lab Automation study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Lab Automation Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Lab Automation Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Lab Automation in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Lab Automation market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of varifactors in the Global Lab Automation market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



