Global Addictions Therapeutics Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The addictions therapeutics market size is projected to reach $8.29 billion by 2027, with a 6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the addictions therapeutics market is driven by rising alcohol consumption. North America is set to lead with key players like Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk, Teva Pharmaceutical, Mylan, Bausch Health, Sun Pharmaceutical, Perrigo Company, and Purdue Pharma.

Addictions Therapeutics Market Segments

.By Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Nicotine Replacement Products, Varenicline, Other Drugs

.By Treatment Type: Opioid Addiction Treatment, Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Nicotine Addiction Treatment, Other Substance Addiction Treatment

.By Treatment Center: Inpatient Treatment Center, Residential Treatment Center, Outpatient Treatment Center

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Stores, Other Distribution Channel

.By Application: Public, Private, Government

.By Geography: The global addictions therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Addiction therapeutics refers to medication, treatment, and management of variforms of addiction to help individuals overcome substance use disorders (SUDs) and other forms of addiction. It involves group and individual therapy sessions to prevent substance misuse.

