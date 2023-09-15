Challenges And Opportunities In The Data Monetization Market To 2030

The report predicts that the global Data Monetization market is set to experience exponential growth, projecting a remarkable expansion from an estimated value of US$2.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$11 billion by the year 2030.

This anticipated growth represents a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments scrutinized in the report, the Tools segment stands out with an expected CAGR of 20.2%, poised to reach a valuation of US$8.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, has been readjusted to a revised CAGR of 16.4% for the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $789 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 18.4% CAGR

The Data Monetization market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$789 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$1.9 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 17.5% and 16.2%, respectively, over the same period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a rate of approximately 12.9% CAGR.

What's New?

In addition to the market analysis, the report offers comprehensive coverage of current global events impacting variindustries. This includes special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. The report also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a research platform. Subscribers will receive complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes



No. of Pages: 193

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $2.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $11 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 19.2% Regions Covered: Global

Market Trends & Drivers

The report highlights several key factors driving the growth of the Data Monetization market, including:



ContinuProliferation of Enterprise Data

Higher Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Solutions

Emphasis on Generating New Revenue Streams

Rising Awareness about Data Monetization Benefits

Finance Function of Businesses as Major Contributors

Fastest Growth Expected from SMEs

Asia-Pacific Identified as a High Growth Region

Increasing Application of AI in Data Processing Developing Efficient Data Processing Strategies

Market Challenges

While the market presents substantial growth opportunities, there are challenges to consider, including a lack of supportive organizational culture and a fragmented regulatory environment in data protection.

Select Use Cases of Data Monetization in Business Operations

The report showcases variuse cases of Data Monetization across industries, including Manufacturing, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation, Publishing, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, and more.

Data Monetization by Deployment Type

The analysis explores the deployment type of Data Monetization, comparing Cloud and On-Premises solutions.

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the Data Monetization market, providing businesses with the information needed to make informed decisions and strategies for future growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Accenture PLC

Adastra Corporation

CiSystems, Inc.

Dawex Systems

Emu Analytics Ltd.

Gemalto

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Mahindra Comviva

Monetize Solutions

Narrative Science Inc.

Ness Technologies

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Openwave Mobility, Inc.

Optiva, Inc.

Paxata, Inc.

Reltio

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc. VirtCorporation

