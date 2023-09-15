Epow Announces Its Partner Company Graphite One Awarded $37.5M From Us Government

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZIBO, China, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One"), a partner of Sunrise, was awarded $37.5 million fromgovernment. Sunrise and Graphite One has started cooperation since April 2022, when Graphite One plans to build a supply chain of graphite materials in the U.S., which is proposed to consist of a manufacturing facility producing anode and other graphite-based products using natural graphite from a graphite deposit site near Nome, Alaska, and Sunrise is invited to assist in the design, construction and operation of the proposed manufacturing facility. In April 2022, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to share expertise and technology for the design, construction, and operation of Graphite One's facility. In April 2023, Graphite One announced that it has received the active anode material samples produced by Sunrise. The sample material and the sample specification data have been provided to the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (“PNNL”) for additional testing and sample material has been sent to a leading Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer for evaluation. In August 2023, Sunrise and Graphite One conducted multiple rounds of communication about the draft Consulting Agreement and Supply Agreement, in which Graphite One wishes to engage Sunrise to provide consulting services relating to the development of the G1 Facility due to that Sunrise's principals and technical personnel have knowledge, skill, know-how and expertise in R&D and manufacturing process such that the finished products may be sold as active anode materials into the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The two parties have reached a preliminary consenon these cooperation agreements and are revising on the details. It is expected that these documents will be signed within next month.
“I am extremely proud of the work of our entire team.” said Sunrise's Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu.“The cooperation with Graphite One shows the recognition of Sunrise's leading technology in global lithium battery anode materials industry. We are pleased to explore the potential opportunity to participate in the North America's fast growing graphite materials market.”
About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture is constructing a 260,543 m2manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China.
