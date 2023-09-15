Europe Digital Tokenization Market To Rise At A Revenue Of Us$ 3,252.3 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Europe digital tokenization market size was US$ 684.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to rise at a revenue of US$ 3,252.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Europe has been firmly establishing itself as a key node in the global blockchain and digital assets ecosystem over the last few years. As a result, Europe digital tokenization market landscape is primarily represented by a wide range of products offered by several startups, well-established financial institutions, and even governmental organizations. As of 2022, Europe had about 25% of the worldwide tokenization industry, due to its progressive legal approach and the quick uptake of blockchain technology.
The digital tokenization market in Europe has grown rapidly, due to the regulatory certainty that European regulators have supplied. The region's unique approach to blockchain and digital assets is one of the main motivators. A new law, Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA), was adopted in 2020. By defining the legal staof previously unregulated crypto assets, MiCA established a thorough set of regulations to assure consumer safety while promoting innovation.
Real estate worth roughly €150 million (US$ 15.97 million) in major European cities like Paris, Berlin, and Madrid have been tokenized as of 2022. Since tokenizing real estate offers a number of benefits, this trend in the European digital tokenization market exhibits a 30% growth from the prior year, demonstrating the growing popularity of this new form of asset management. Additionally, it was shown that 50% of European real estate professionals thought tokenization may help the sector overcome some long-standing issues, like the high entry hurdles for new investors in 2022. Therefore, the increase in real estate tokenization will spur market expansion.
Recent changes in the market in Europe have increased interest in and investments in the sector. Due to their awareness of the revolutionary potential of tokenization platforms in assets ranging from real estate to art, prominent European banks and financial institutions have begun incorporating them. For instance, the Luxembourg-based tokenization technology Tokeny and Inveniam Capital Partners partnered in January 2022. The partnership received a €5 million investment from Inveniam, Apex, and K20 Fund. The integrity of private market digital assets is supported by this information, which also enables price discovery among market players.
BFSI Attained About 20% of Market Revenue Share
The BFSI sector's substantial 20% revenue share of the Europe market in 2022 is evidence of its dedication to maintaining client confidence. The BFSI sector makes significant investments to safeguard this data and stop any nefaridata breaches. The industry's reliance on and use of tokenization has expanded with the rise of digital payments and financial services. For instance, in September 2023, the largest lender in Germany, Deutsche Bank, stated that it was establishing digital asset custody and tokenization services in partnership with Taurus, a Swiss business that specializes in cryptocurrency storage.
Tokenization is a must due to the European banks' rapid adoption of open banking frameworks while ensuring GDPR compliance. For instance, France and Germany have seen a sharp increase in the number of people using mobile banking, which calls for stronger data security measures.
Large Organizations Contributed 68% Revenue Share to the Market
In 2022, the large organization size generated over 68% of the revenue share of the Europe digital tokenization market and emerged as the unchallenged leader. Large businesses frequently deal with vast amounts of data, which increases the dangers of potential breaches and spurs industry expansion.
These corporations have aggressively implemented tokenization as a key element of their data security strategy in response to their awareness of these vulnerabilities and their significant financial resources. The regulatory environment is more complicated because Europe is home to many large international corporations and tech companies. Compliance is mandatory due to the GDPR and growing e-privacy laws, which compels big businesses to make significant tokenization investments.
Eastern Europe Capturing 87% of Market Revenue Share
Eastern Europe is proving to be an unanticipated powerhouse, capturing 87% of the market. With its significant market share, Eastern Europe would contribute more than €2.5 billion (US$ 2.6 Bn). Being a major player in the region, Russia has pursued blockchain technologies with great vigor. This domination reflects more intricate regional priorities, investments, and creative initiatives than sheer volume.
The governments of Poland and Hungary are supporting varilarge-scale blockchain initiatives. Additionally, a 2022 study found that approximately 60% of Eastern European fintech experts anticipate that existing banking and financial systems will undergo a radical transformation due to digital tokenization within the next five years.
The market in Eastern Europe offers a wide range of opportunities. Real estate offers significant economic streams, especially in developing urban centers like Warsaw, Budapest, and Moscow. These cities are democratizing real estate investing and ensuring liquidity by utilizing tokenization to welcome foreign investors. With predictions predicting that tokenized real estate assets in Eastern Europe could reach €500 million (US$ 532 Mn) by 2030, this trend is expected to increase.
Some of the Prominent Players Include
.American Express
.Fidelity National Information Services Inc
.First data corporation
.Fiserv
.Futurex
.Global Payments
.Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
.Lookout (CipherCloud)
.Mastercard International Incorporated
.Micro focus
.Protegrity
.Thales
.TokenEx
.V(CyberSource)
Segmentation Outline
The Europe digital tokenization market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Industry, and Country.
By Component
.Solution
.Services
oProfessional Services
oManaged Services
By Deployment Mode
.Cloud
.On-Premises
By Organization Size
.Large Enterprises
.SMEs
By Application
.Payment Security
.User Authentication
.Compliance Management
By Industry
.BFSI
.Retail
.Healthcare and Pharma
.Travel & Hospitality
.IT & Telecom
.Media & Entertainment
.Government and Defense
.Others
By Country
.Western Europe
oThe UK
oGermany
oFrance
oItaly
oSpain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
oPoland
oRussia
oRest of Eastern Europe
