Proptech Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Guesty, Zillow, Reggora

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Proptech
Stay up-to-date with Global Proptech Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth. HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services” - criagPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Latest Released Proptech market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Proptech market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Proptech market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Ascendix Technologies, Zumper Inc., Opendoor, AlGroup, Guesty Inc., HoloBuilder, Inc., Zillow, Inc., ManageCasa, Coadjute, Vergesense, Reggora, Enertiv, Homelight, Proptech group, Qualia, Others
If you are a Proptech manufacturer and would like to check or understand the policy and regulatory proposals, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Proptech market is expected to see a growth of 18.37% and may reach market size of USD90,961.27 Million by 2029, currently valued at USD33,071.50 Million.
Definition:
PropTech also known as property technology or real estate technology means the use of cutting-edge technologies in the real estate market. In todayâ€TMs time, increasing digitalization across the globe has opened a new door for real estate technologies as more and more people are demanding VR tours and online real estate transaction services. Most real estate companies are investing more in construction and property management solutions for real-time tracking of property and eliminating human errors. The high Growth of PropTech companies in thewill create significant opportunities for property technologies as real estate organizations are planning to use new digital technologies in traditional business processes.
Market Trends:
.Emerging Trend of AI-Powered Underwriting Software to Automate Commercial Real Estate Underwriting Process
Market Drivers:
.Rising Adoption of Digital Transformation Strategies Across the Real Estate Companies to Survive and Stay Competitive
.Increasing Demand for Virtual Tour Before Visiting Actual Property by the Customers
Market Opportunities:
.High Growth of Online Leasing Due to Penetration of Smartphones and Increasing Number of Working Population Worldwide
Revenue and Sales Estimation - Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Proptech Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Proptech
. Regulation and its Implications
. Other Compliances
Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Book Latest Edition of Proptech Market Study @
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Ascendix Technologies, Zumper Inc., Opendoor, AlGroup, Guesty Inc., HoloBuilder, Inc., Zillow, Inc., ManageCasa, Coadjute, Vergesense, Reggora, Enertiv, Homelight, Proptech group, Qualia, Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Proptech Market Study Table of Content
Proptech Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Basic, Premium] in 2023
Proptech Market by Application/End Users [Online Marketing & Virtual Tour, Underwriting Process, Online Leasing, Construction Progress Management, Property Management]
Global Proptech Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Proptech Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Proptech (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
Check it Out Complete Details os Report @
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, North America, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107077165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.