Carnival Corporation & Plc To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;
NYSE: CUK ) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.
About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
