Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available For Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN ) as of Aug. 31, 2023, is now available in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com . To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email [email protected] or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $704.0 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit
FederatedHermes.com .
