Carnival Corporation & Plc To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter Earnings

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at and .

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on

, , , , , , , , , and .



For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit

.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc