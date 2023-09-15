Aporia Named A Leader In G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports For Mlops Platforms

Aporia was founded with a mission to revolutionize the performance of ML-powered AI products. To meet growing demands, Aporia's platform has evolved to address the challenges of MLOps, and champion responsible AI through unparalleled insights.

The company takes a customer-centric approach, utilizing feedback and insights to lay the foundation for the platform's development. This has resulted in a suite of tools and features designed to better serve users and facilitate the scaling of production models.

Key highlights from Aporia's 2023 journey that have solidified its leadership position include:

"It is an honor to be recognized by G2 as a Leader in MLOps Platforms, serving as a reminder that our unwavering commitment to model and product performance is actively paving the path toward a responsible AI-driven future," said Liran Hason, CEO of Aporia. "This accolade reflects not just our journey, but also the trust our users have placed in us. It encouragesto continue pioneering AI monitoring and observability solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of AI with responsibility and innovation, ensuring AI's positive impact on our world."

About Aporia

Aporia is the leading observability and performance platform for AI products, recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its mission of driving Responsible AI. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Bosch, Lemonade, Armis, Munich RE, and Sixt, Aporia empowers organizations to deploy AI products that are high-performing, responsible, and fair. Its platform offers essential observability and real-time guardrails, enabling data scientists and ML teams to confidently monitor, explain, and enhance models in production.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit .

Media contact: Jay Smith



