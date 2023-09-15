Key Competitors In The Global Cad Market: Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, And More

The global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) market, which was estimated at US$11.8 Billion in 2022, is on track to achieve substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by the year 2030. This promising expansion is expected to transpire at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, 3D Design-Based applications stand out with a projected 6.1% CAGR, poised to reach an impressive US$14 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Additionally, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth outlook for the 2D Design-Based segment has been adjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

The United States' CAD market is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%, reaching a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030. Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each poised to grow at 2.8% and 4.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience approximately 3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

The year 2023 presents a landscape filled with numerchallenges and crises on a global scale. Key developments include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation concerns, the easing of China's zero-Covid policy, leading to a "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, escalating global trade tensions, and the looming risk of recession.

The report also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. It delves into market presence across multiple geographies, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Furthermore, readers can access online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Looking Ahead

The global economy faces a critical juncture, characterized by interconnected challenges and crises. The uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on global instability implies that inflation remains a significant concern. Persistent food and fuel inflation could erode consumer confidence and spending. As governments respond by raising interest rates to combat inflation, job creation may slow down, impacting economic activity and growth. Companies may curtail capital expenditure due to inflation worries and weaker demand. Developed markets, facing slower growth and high inflation, are at risk of entering a recession.

Moreover, the potential for new COVID outbreaks and China's uncertain post-pandemic path add complexity, increasing the likelihood of acute supply chain disruptions and manufacturing challenges in 2023. Volatile financial markets, escalating trade tensions, a stricter regulatory environment, and the imperative to incorporate climate change into economic decisions further compound the global challenges.

Despite these hurdles, 2023 offers opportunities for businesses and leaders who can navigate with resilience and adaptability.

An extensive analysis was conducted across varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis focused on multiple sectors, such as the automotive industry, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, other end-uses, computer-aided design, 3D design-based applications, 2D design-based applications, and deployment methods including On-Premise and Cloud.

This comprehensive examination involved assessing annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030 and calculating the respective percentage CAGR values for the years 2022 through 2030. The 16-year perspective provided a breakdown of value sales for the aforementioned regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data serves as a valuable resource for understanding and predicting trends and developments in these key sectors across different global regions.

