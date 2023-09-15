(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
David Garza Salazar, rector y presidente ejecutivo del Tec de Monterrey
Tec de Monterrey celebrates eight decades of providing high-quality education, with a strong foon research, educational innovation, and entrepreneurship. Tecnológde Monterrey is an institution that expanded from Monterrey to all of Mexico, and is now a global institution which aims to grow from Mexto the world” - David Garza Salazar, Rector of Tecnológde MonterreyMONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MEXICO, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tec de Monterrey celebrates 80 years of transforming lives and nurturing academic excellence within the country.
Throughout its history, the institution has solidified its reputation as an academic platform of excellence, renowned for its extensive research, distinguished faculty, and the entrepreneurial spirit of its graduates. The institution takes pride in fostering a vibrant community of students, educators, collaborators, administrators, and families who wholeheartedly embrace and carry forward the vision and legacy of Eugenio Garza Sada , the institution's founder, who firmly believed that 'education can achieve anything.'
"'Education can do it all,” the dream of Eugenio Garza Sada
Tec was founded in 1943 in a house on Abasolo Street in downtown Monterrey, Nuevo León, with just 350 students and two academic programs: Engineering and Business. Today, the institution has realized this visionary dream, establishing a presence in 32 municipalities across 20 states of the Republic and expanding internationally. It has forged nearly 750 agreements with foreign universities and institutions in over 50 countries, including partnerships with Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and Universidad de los Andes in Colombia, as well as collaborations with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Gathered at the Luis Elizondo auditorium on the Monterrey Campus, the Tec and EXATEC community inaugurated the 80th-anniversary ceremony. The event was led by Ricardo Saldívar Escajadillo, Chairman of the Tec de Monterrey Board; David Garza Salazar, Rector and Executive President; Juan Pablo Murra Lascurain, Rector of Professional and Graduate Studies; Víctor Eduardo Gutiérrez Aladro, Rector of Operations; and Mario Adrián Flores Castro, Vice President of the Monterrey region and General Director of the Monterrey Campus.
“Tec de Monterrey was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit with support from variinstitutional, public, and private entities. This is why I dare to say that Tec represents a truly national endeavor. Today, we might very well be the international university with the highest number of students studying abroad. As we commemorate 80 years, we also celebrate the beginning of a new decade. Tecnológde Monterrey is an institution that expanded from Monterrey to all of Mexico, and is now a global institution which aims to grow from Mexto the world," stated David Garza Salazar, Rector and Executive President of Tecnológde Monterrey.
Thanks to its eight decades of dedicated efforts, the institution has solidified its position as one of the world's leading universities. In the QS World University Rankings, Tecnológde Monterrey ranks 29th among private institutions worldwide, and it holds the 4th spot in the Times Higher Education Latin American Rankings.
The institution takes immense pride in the influence its graduates have on their communities and surroundings. With a vast alumni network exceeding 300,000 individuals, they have collectively pioneered over 200,000 companies and established more than 30,000 civil society organizations. These initiatives have resulted in the creation of over 2.8 million jobs and the generation of over 1.5 million employment opportunities.
"Festum": A Magical Night of Celebration
The grand celebration culminated with the "Festum" event at Monterrey's BBVA Stadium. Over 30,000 spectators gathered, including more than 900 students from variTec campuses across Mexico. The highlight of the event was a collaborative play featuring the Catalan company "La Fura dels Baus." In a bid to minimize our environmental footprint, Tec set up 14 hydration stations at the venue, providing water in biodegradable cups. This initiative led to a reduction in the consumption of around 40,000 single-use plastic bottles and the conservation of 224,140 liters of water per production.
As Tecnológde Monterrey commemorates its anniversary, the institution reaffirms its commitment to education and the transformation of Mexico, alongside its students, educators, and partners. Tec continues to uphold its founding belief that 'education can accomplish anything' and is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities, ensuring that all talented and socially conscistudents in the country can access its classrooms to acquire the knowledge of excellence needed to contribute to addressing the collective challenges we all face.
