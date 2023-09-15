3D Ic And 2.5D Ic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market size is anticipated to reach $73.58 billion in 2027, with a 10.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's 3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is attributed to increased consumer electronics demand. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate, with major players like Samsung Electronics, Siemens, Intel, TSMC, SK Hynix, Broadcom, Fujitsu, Toshiba, ASE Technology, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics.

3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Market Segments

.By Technology: 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, 3D TSV (Through-Silicon Via), 2.5D

.By Application: Logic, Memory, Imaging And Optoelectronics, MEMS Or Sensors, LED, Other Applications

.By End-user: Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military And Aerospace, Medical Devices, Smart Technologies, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D IC (integrated circuit) and 2.5D IC packaging are advanced packaging technologies used in the semiconductor industry to increase chip density and improve performance. 3D IC packaging has multiple integrated circuits which are vertically stacked, allowing for increased interconnect density and shorter interconnect lengths. 2.5D IC packaging connects multiple chips with an interposer, typically a silicon substrate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. 3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D IC And 2.5D IC Packaging Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

