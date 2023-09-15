Friday, 15 September 2023 05:04 GMT

Armenia's Incessant Provocations - Obstacle To Peace, Says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry


9/15/2023 9:15:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenia's ongoing military-political provocations are an obstacle to peace, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statement voiced at aSenate hearing by actingAssistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

"Although the war and conflict are over, it remains an obstacle to peace and stability in the region that Armenia engages in simulated negotiations and constant political-military provocations, as it did during its nearly 30-year occupation," Hajizada said.

He also added that instead of denying the historical opportunity that arose after the 30-year conflict, Azerbaijan considers it important and fair to demand from Armenia to stop committing provocations and, most importantly, demand the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, and Azerbaijan calls on the American side to take this position.

MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107077073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search