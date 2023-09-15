Armenia's Incessant Provocations - Obstacle To Peace, Says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenia's
ongoing military-political provocations are an obstacle to peace,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statement
voiced at aSenate hearing by actingAssistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.
"Although the war and conflict are over, it remains an obstacle
to peace and stability in the region that Armenia engages in
simulated negotiations and constant political-military
provocations, as it did during its nearly 30-year occupation,"
Hajizada said.
He also added that instead of denying the historical opportunity
that arose after the 30-year conflict, Azerbaijan considers it
important and fair to demand from Armenia to stop committing
provocations and, most importantly, demand the immediate withdrawal
of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, and
Azerbaijan calls on the American side to take this position.
