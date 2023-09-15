U.S. Government Should Not Believe Armenian Lies - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Acting U.S.
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri
Kim made an anti-Azerbaijani remark at a session held in the U.S.
Senate on September 14, 2023, which was convened by Bob Menendez, a
senator who is currently under FBI investigation for corrupt
connections to the Armenian lobby, Trend reports.
The U.S. official demanded the immediate opening of the Lachin
road and said the U.S. does not accept the use of force "against
the population of Nagorno-Karabakh."
The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement in this
regard.
"First, thegovernment is well aware that the Lachin road is
not closed. The obstacle to the use of this road within the laws of
Azerbaijan is the territorial claims against Azerbaijan by the
Armenian government and the illegal regime it supports in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region," the Community said.
"In connection with Yuri Kim's statements about the essentially
non-existent threat to Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region, I would like to ask why the U.S. government remained
indifferent to such facts as the occupation of Azerbaijani
territories by Armenia, its disregard for UN Security Council
resolutions, the killing of more than 20,000 Azerbaijani civilians,
the destruction of more than 900 Azerbaijani settlements, the
contamination of part of Azerbaijan's territory with mines, and
Armenia's expulsion of 300,000 Azerbaijanis from its territory and
700,000 Azerbaijanis from their homes," Western Azerbaijan
Community noted.
They added that it does not fit with the U.S.'s role as a
"global champion of human rights" or as a partner promoting peace
between Azerbaijan and Armenia that the American government, aware
of all the nuances of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and
the current situation, turns a blind eye to such injustices
committed against Azerbaijanis and supports Armenia's unfounded
claims.
The Western Azerbaijan Community claims that despite American
rants about justice and peace, Armenia's army remnants are still
present in Azerbaijani territory, and illegal armed formations have
not been disarmed. It is unacceptable that the U.S. is once again
vacillating with regard to Azerbaijan given that it unconditionally
recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other
nations in the post-Soviet region and condemns separatism.
"Yuri Kim's orderly tone is also inappropriate. Apparently, the
State Department official has mixed up her addresses. We remind
Yuri Kim that American politicians and diplomats raise the issue of
America's sovereignty wherever necessary and not necessary. The
sovereignty of Azerbaijan is in no way inferior to the sovereignty
of any other country, including the United States, which Ms. Kim
represents," the Community added.
The Community also emphasized that the U.S. government should
not fall for Armenia's lies, avoid ethnic discrimination in the
protection of human rights, not interfere in Azerbaijan's internal
affairs, and support the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia.
