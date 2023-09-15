Embassy Of India In Baku Celebrates Itec Day 2023, Reinforcing Commitment To Global Capacity Building (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In a special gathering marked by camaraderie and a shared vision
for international growth, the Embassy of India in Baku commemorated
the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2023
yesterday. The event was attended by distinguished guests,
including ITEC alumni, Azerbaijani government officials, and media
representatives.
Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Sridharan
Madhusudhanan, kicked off the ceremony by welcoming the chief
guest, H.E. Mr. Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology
and Natural Resources, officials, ITEC alumni and other
distinguished guests. The Ambassador underscored ITEC's pivotal
role in international capacity building. He pointed out that
India's capacity-building program has trained more than 200,000
professionals hailing from over 160 countries since its
establishment in 1964.
The event featured the screening of a short film about ITEC, in
which Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs,
stated that India's foreign policy strongly supports development
cooperation, guided by principles of Partnership, Mutual Benefit,
and Solidarity. He reinforced the message that the growth and
prosperity of the world are intertwined and that "We all grow
together."
ITEC alumni added depth to the occasion by sharing their
first-hand experiences of the training programs in India. Their
testimonials served as a powerful affirmation of how the skills
acquired have been put to effective use in their respective
fields.
Details about the ITEC program were also shared, including its
offering of nearly 10,000 fully-funded, in-person training
opportunities across almost 400 courses each year. These courses
are hosted at more than 100 eminent institutions in India, covering
a wide array of disciplines, from agriculture and rural development
to governance and climate change. Remarkably, in the last financial
year, all available training slots for Azerbaijani officials were
filled.
Eligibility criteria for participation in ITEC were outlined
during the event, noting that Azerbaijani government officials aged
25 to 45 can apply. The application process was described,
directing potential candidates to complete an online form and
submit a printout through their respective Ministries. For further
information, interested parties are encouraged to visit ITEC
Official Website ( ) or contact
the Embassy of India in Baku.
As a warm gesture of hospitality and cultural exchange, the
Embassy also hosted a dinner for all participants, offering them a
delightful taste of authentic Indian cuisine.
As the event came to a close, it was evident that the ITEC
program served as a crucial bridge between India and Azerbaijan. It
stands as a testimony to what can be achieved when countries
collaborate for mutual benefit.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107077070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.