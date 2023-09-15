Friday, 15 September 2023 05:03 GMT

Kapital Bank And Asan Məktub Social Program Of Asan Könüllüləri Make Children's Dreams Come True


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the first bank of Azerbaijan, supported the ASAN Məktub social program of the ASAN Könüllüləri organization on the occasion of September 15 - Knowledge Day. Within the framework of cooperation, the dreams of 35 children from the Balakan district, who posted their wishes on the website asanmektub.az , will be realized.

Kapital Bank regularly implements and supports varisocial initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy. Kapital Bank's goal in this cooperation is to bring happiness to children from socially vulnerable groups of the population, as well as to increase the sense of social responsibility and care in society.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank's varisocial network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank installment card visit .

