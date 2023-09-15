Kapital Bank And Asan Məktub Social Program Of Asan Könüllüləri Make Children's Dreams Come True

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the first bank of Azerbaijan, supported the ASAN
Məktub social program of the ASAN Könüllüləri organization on the
occasion of September 15 - Knowledge Day. Within the framework of
cooperation, the dreams of 35 children from the Balakan district,
who posted their wishes on the website asanmektub.az , will be realized.
Kapital Bank regularly implements and supports varisocial
initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility
strategy. Kapital Bank's goal in this cooperation is to bring
happiness to children from socially vulnerable groups of the
population, as well as to increase the sense of social
responsibility and care in society.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's varisocial network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
