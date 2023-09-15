For Fall, Russia Has Fewer Missiles Than Last Year - Ignat

This was stated by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The production of missiles continues, they are making them. There are Western components in both missiles and Shaheds. That is why attention is focused on this, and the Western media emphasize that no matter how many sanctions packages are announced, Russia continues to receive components for missiles, high-tech weapons, airplanes and helicopters, in particular," Ihnat said.

He recalled that certain steps have already been taken against certain Western companies that helped Russia with dual-use goods, and if this process becomes widespread, Russia will lose the ability to manufacture high-tech weapons.

Iran continues to provide military assistance to Russia, and the Ukrainian side monitors regular flights from Tehran.

"Iran certainly continues to help Russia. Flights from Tehran are regular, we see them, we track them," Ihnat said.

As reported, Russia is increasing the production of attack UAVs.