Asia Soars as China Recovers
Asia-Pacific markets largely climbed, bolstered by a slew of China's economic data for August that were better than market expectations.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index roared ahead another 364.99 points, or 1.1%, to 33,533.09, its highest level in over two months. Should the Nikkei breach the July 3 level of 33,753.33, it will set a new 33-year high for the index.
Most notably, shares of investment holding company Softbank surged over 3% after Arm, the chip design firm it controls, advanced almost 25% on its Nasdaq debut.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 134.97 points, or 0.8%, to 18,182.89.
Korean markets hit a peak not scene since August 10.
Australian markets hit their highest levels since July 13.
CHINA
The CSI 300 lost 24.73 points, or 0.7%, to 3,708.76, dragged lower by utility stocks.
China's August retail sales and factory output beat expectations, but the print for fixed asset investment came in slightly below expected. Home prices slipped 0.1% in August from the year before.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex index climbed 113.36 points, or 0.7%, to 16,920.92.
In Singapore, the Straits Times added 31.18 points, or 1%, to 3,280.69.
In Korea, the Kospi index moved higher 28.39 points, or 1.1%, to 2,601.28.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 hiked 34.19 points, or 0.3%, to 11,347.73.
In Australia, the ASX 200 improved 92.49 points, or 1.3%, to 7,279.03.
