Futures Vault After Thursday Rally

Stock futures ticked up on Friday after markets rallied on the back of the latest IPO debut.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials picked up 44 points, or 0.1%, to 35,301.
Futures for the S&P 500 were ahead 1.75 points at 4,556.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ fell 20.5 points, or 0.1%, to 15,647.75.
Adobe fell 1.6% in extended trading even after posting better-than-expected quarterly results. Lennar edged down 0.6% despite a top-and-bottom line beat. The newly debuted Arm Holdings traded near flat in pre-market trading.
Elsewhere, a United Auto Workers strike shut down three key plants impacting operations for GM in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford's Ranger midsize pickup and BroSUV plant in Wayne, Michigan, and Stellantis' Jepp operation in Toledo, Ohio.
Ford shares fell 1.7% in pre-market trading, GM was off 1.5% while Stellantis rose 0.7%.
Arm soared nearly 25% during its market debut Thursday. The stock opened above its $51 per share IPO price and closed at $63.59, then climbed another 6.3% in pre-market trading Friday.
Investors are looking ahead to another packed day for economic data. This includes a preliminary September consumer sentiment reading, as well as import and export prices for August. Industrial and manufacturing production data for August are also due.
Stocks are headed for a winning week, with the Dow on pace for a nearly 1% gain and its second positive week in three. The S&P and NASDAQ have jumped about 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively, putting them on track for their third positive weeks in four.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index leaped 1.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was ahead 0.8%.
Oil prices gained 22 cents to $90.38 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices improved $6.30 to $1,939.10.
