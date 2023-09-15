Congressional Taiwan Caucus Co-Chairs Support Taiwan's Participation In International Organizations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, – Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Congressman Ami Bera (D-CA), and Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY), co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, released the following statement:

“As co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caunoting the start of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), we express Congress' steadfast support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations and strongly reject prior actions by the United Nations, most notably the adoption of UNGA Resolution 2758, would prohibit Taiwan from such meaningful participation on the world stage.

“The United States Congress unequivocally supports Taiwan. This July, theHouse of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 1176, the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, which made clear that UNGA Resolution 2758“did not address the issue of representation of Taiwan and its people in the United Nations or any related organizations.'”

“In fact, over the last decade, Congress has overwhelmingly adopted numerbills and resolutions which explicitly call for Taiwan's meaningful international participation and inclusion in international efforts with regional or global implications. Over the past decades, Taiwan has proven to be a responsible and reliable partner in supporting global health, expanding regional prosperity, and promoting international security.

“As the People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to encroach upon neighbors, including Taiwan, the United States must once again demonstrate resolute support for this strategic partner. Administrations of both political parties in thehave sought to advance Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations. Despite these efforts, Taiwan continues to be denied access to most international organizations. For these reasons, we urge the Biden administration to continue robust advocacy for Taiwan while using all diplomatic and other appropriate means to encourage more countries to join the effort.”